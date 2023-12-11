2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 10

With the arrest of two persons, the Amritsar Rural Police have busted a drug module being run from Ferozepur jail. The police have confiscated 1 kg of heroin and Rs 32,000 of drug money from their possession while further investigations were on to trace their backward and forward links.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Attari) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra said the police got specific input that two persons were standing near Khasa with the contraband.

“Immediately, a team was dispatched and the police arrested two persons from near BR Resort located on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road near Khasa,” he said, adding that those arrested were identified as Bhupinder Singh and Rahul Singh of Kotkapura in Jaito, Faridkot.

During the search, the police confiscated 1-kg heroin and Rs 32,000 cash from their possession. The police also seized three expensive mobile phones from their possession.

Investigations revealed that they had come to take narcotics on the instructions of a notorious drug peddler, Prince of Kotkapura in Faridkot. He was currently lodged in Ferozepur jail and was in contact with him through Instagram.

“Prince gave Rs 1.30 lakh to them while instructing that a man would meet them at the Khasa bus stand. He asked them to give Rs 1 lakh to him and he would hand over the heroin to them,” he said. By the time, a police team reached there, they had procured the contraband while the man who supplied drugs to them had fled away.

He said the accused would be produced in a court tomorrow and brought on police remand for further interrogation to ascertain their backward and forward links. Prince would also be arrested on production warrant from Ferozepur jail for probe. A case under Sections 21, 29, 27 (A), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them, he added.

5 held with narcotics

Meanwhile, the city police have arrested five persons in different cases for allegedly possessing narcotic substances. Raju of Gujjarpura area was arrested with 20-gm heroin while Roop Singh of New Atma Ram Colony and Gagandeep Singh of Anngarh were held with 15-gm heroin each. Similarly, Mandeep Singh of Dall village in Tarn Taran (now living in Kot Khalsa in Amritsar) was nabbed for possessing 20-gm heroin. Kamal Kishore of Mahna Singh Road was arrested with 50-gm heroin. In another incident, the police seized 180-gm opium from Hasanpreet Singh of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar in Putlighar area.

