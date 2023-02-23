2 from Amritsar selected for Egypt event

Amritsar, February 22
Two city-based sportspersons — a grappler and a coach — are part of the 14-member Indian wrestling team that will take part in the four-day second Ranking Series Wrestling Championship in Alexandria, a city in Egypt, starting tomorrow (February 23). The Indian team comprises 10 wrestlers, three coaches and a physiotherapist.
These two personalities are: Vikram Sharma, coach of the Indian wrestling team, and his pupil Karanjit Singh. Karanjit is a bright player in the 67-kg Greco-Roman category.
Earlier, 23-year-old Karanjit took part in the first Ranking Series Wrestling Championship held in Croatia. Every year ranking series are held in four parts. He has been getting training under Vikram for the past one decade. A resident of Chabal Road, Karanjit Singh has been securing second and third runners-up positions in the annual edition of the event for the past several years. He won the first gold in the wrestling championship during the meet held in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh in December last year.
A Punjab Police personnel, Vikram has been Greco-Roman style coach of the senior wrestling team since 2018 and earlier he had been coach with the junior national team for two years. During his coaching career, his team member Sunil Kumar (87-kg) won the gold medal in the Senior Asian Championship in 2019 after a gap of 27 years. The Indian wrestling team won four bronze medals in the Rome ranking series held in Italy in 2021.
