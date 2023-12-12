2 Glock pistols recovered from premises of Khalra govt school, two arrested

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 11

The Khalra police after recovering two Glock pistols kept on the premises of the Government Senior Secondary School, Khalra, on Sunday arrested two suspects in this connection.

Maninder Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Headquarters, said the police launched an investigation and arrested two persons identified as Karamjit Singh Goldy, a resident of Narli, and Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Jathaul, falling under the Gharinda police station in Amritsar district.

The SP said the pistols and drugs were smuggled from Pakistan a few days ago through a drone and kept on the school premises in Khalra. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered in this regard, the SP added.

