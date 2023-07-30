2 GNDU teachers nominated to panel for re-designing syllabus

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 29

The Governor of Punjab has constituted subject-wise state-level expert committee for recommending/re-designing and updating the curriculum of various courses running in colleges of state universities in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

The expert committee comprising members of different state universities of Punjab will prepare the model curriculum which will be a guiding document for universities in the state to finalise their curriculum.

Dividing the expert committees into three universities according to subjects, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has been assigned chemistry, physics, botany, zoology, mathematics and commerce. Two teachers nominated by the GNDU will also be part of the expert committee.

Earlier, the GNDU had already announced to implement the NEP 2020-based curriculum from its new academic session in 2023-24. The university had also constituted an academic council to ensure that re-designing of courses according to the NEP 2020 guidelines, including the choice based credit system, academic bank of credits and multiple entry and exit systems, are included in the academic calendar.

