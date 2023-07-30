2 GNDU teachers nominated to panel for re-designing syllabus

Amritsar, July 29
The Governor of Punjab has constituted subject-wise state-level expert committee for recommending/re-designing and updating the curriculum of various courses running in colleges of state universities in line with the National Education Policy 2020.
The expert committee comprising members of different state universities of Punjab will prepare the model curriculum which will be a guiding document for universities in the state to finalise their curriculum.
Dividing the expert committees into three universities according to subjects, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has been assigned chemistry, physics, botany, zoology, mathematics and commerce. Two teachers nominated by the GNDU will also be part of the expert committee.
Earlier, the GNDU had already announced to implement the NEP 2020-based curriculum from its new academic session in 2023-24. The university had also constituted an academic council to ensure that re-designing of courses according to the NEP 2020 guidelines, including the choice based credit system, academic bank of credits and multiple entry and exit systems, are included in the academic calendar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported
The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings
Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...
Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants
Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...
Stage set for stormy week as Parliament set to take up Delhi services bill
The government has also listed 13 draft legislations for con...
ISRO successfully places Singapore's DS-SAR, 6 other satellites into intended orbit
Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...