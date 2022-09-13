2 groups clash in jail, 9 booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

Several jail inmates were injured when two groups of prisoners clashed with each other in high-security Amritsar Central Jail complex here on Sunday.

The incident came to light when the Islamabad police registered a case against nine prisoners for violating jail norms following a complaint filed by Central Jail authorities.

Those booked are: Gurjant Singh, Pargat Singh, alias Deepa, Sajjan Singh, Jugal Kishore, Rajesh Kumar, Sajan Kalyan, alias Davinder Singh, Manjit Singh aka Sandeep Rana, Rajbir Singh and Harsimranjit Singh, alias Sukhraj.

Jail Assistant Superintendent Bahadur Singh said Gurjant, Pargat, Sajjan and Jugal Kishore clashed with another group, including Rajesh Kumar, Sajan Kalyan, Manjit, Rajbir and Harsimranjit Singh.

The jail authorities recovered an iron rod and iron pieces from their possession following the clash.

The police said a case under Section 52 of the Prisons Act was registered against them. They said they would bring them on production warrant.