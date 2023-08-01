2 held for demanding extortion

Amritsar, July 31
The Amritsar Rural Police have arrested two persons for allegedly demanding extortion from the owner of a medical store in Baba Bakala area here by posing as notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.
They had demanded Rs 6 lakh extortion money from him and threatened to shoot him in case he did not pay the ransom money. Following a preliminary probe, the police nabbed the accused, identified as Nishan Singh and Arshdeep, both residents of Thathia village.
Gurinderbir Singh, a resident of Baba Bakala, told the police that on May 28, he had gone to Canada to meet his brother. He got a WhatsApp call on July 6 and the caller identified himself as notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.
He said the caller threatened to give Rs 6 lakh within 20 minutes otherwise they would kill his family members. He got frightened and blocked the number. He tried to locate the caller on his own. He said he had returned from Canada a few days ago. He said on Saturday he was sitting in his chemist shop when two masked youths came on a motorcycle without registration number plate outside his shop.
He said they threatened him to face the dire consequences as he had failed to hand over the money. He later sped away from the spot. He said disturbed over this, he lodged a complaint with the Beas police.
SP Gupartap Singh Sahota said the police scanned CCTVs in the area and zeroed in on the duo. He said the accused were arrested on Sunday and brought on police remand for further investigations. They did not have any link with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Clashes over religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, 2 Home Guard men die
Sec 144 imposed | Net suspended | Schools shut in 4 district...
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha
Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...