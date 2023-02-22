2 held for stealing goods from temple

Amritsar, February 21
The city police arrested the two thieves, who had stolen goods from a temple in the Chheharta area, recently. Those arrested have been identified as Simranjit Singh, alias Mani, a resident of Chheharta (Amritsar), and Sagar Masih, a resident of Church Wali Gali, Gumtala, Amritsar.
The police have recovered a silver trishul, two silver gagra, gold naag and a silver nagaraj from their possession.
On February 12, Pawan Kumar, president, Hanuman Mandir Committee, GT Road, Chheharta, said on the night of February 11, he locked the doors of the temple and went home as per routine. He came at 3.30 am and found that seven cash boxes of the temple were broken and other belongings were also stolen by an unknown person.
A case was registered at the Chheharta police station. The police team investigated the matter and traced the thieves. They arrested accused Simranjit Singh and Sagar Masih and recovered the missing goods from them.
