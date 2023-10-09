2 held for stealing transformer oil

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 8

The police have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing oil from power transformers here yesterday. They were identified as Deepak, alias Deepu, and Happy Sharma, residents of the Kale Ghanupur area.

Sub-divisional Officer Gurinderpal Singh in his complaint to the police alleged that unknown persons had stolen oil from 200kVA transformer in the Civil Lines area three days ago.

A day later, they stole oil from 200kVA transformer in the Green Avenue area, he said. The police registered a case and started a probe. During investigation, the police identified and arrested the suspects.