2 held in Khandwala house robbery case

Amritsar, March 15
The city police have arrested two robbers who had barged into a house and looted a family on February 27. They were identified as Paramjit Singh, alias Deputy of Kale village, and Iqbal Singh of Naraingarh area.
The police have recovered the snatched mobile phone and two bikes from their possession. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk said Jasbir Singh, a resident of Ashiana Enclave in Khandwala area, had lodged a complaint with the police on February 26 at around 10.30 pm that he along with his family members was present in the house when four unidentified persons entered and one of them pointed a pistol at them.
He said they snatched their three mobile phones and a gold chain from his wife. The armed persons took them in a corner and opened the iron wardrobe and took out gold jewellery. They also decamped with a bike parked outside the house.
Virk said during investigations and analysing the footage of CCTV cameras in the area, the police zeroed in on Paramjit Singh and Iqbal Singh. They were arrested and the police recovered a mobile phone and two bikes, one of which was used in the crime and the other was taken away from outside the house.
He said raids were on to nab their accomplices who were still at large. Both were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigation.
