2 held with 1.5 kg heroin, 500 gm opium

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 19

The CIA staff of Amritsar (Rural) police today arrested two drug peddlers identified as Malkeet Singh, alias Gora, and Kuldeep Singh, alias Seepa, of Dhanoe Kalan village, and recovered 1.5 kg heroin and 500 gm of opium from their possession.

SSP Satinder Singh said the duo were nabbed by the CIA staff following a tip-off and opium recovered from them. During interrogation, they confessed to have 1.5 kg of heroin which was recovered from Malkeet’s house, the SSP said.

He said during probe, it was found that Malkeet had links with a Pakistani smuggler with the pseudonym of Jatt. He smuggled contraband which was retrieved by Malkeet. The SSP said on instructions of Jatt, Malkeet was to deliver the drug to an unknown trafficker. He said a case under the NDPS Act was registered against Malkeet at the Gharinda police station and further probe was initiated.

The suspects were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigation. Besides contraband, the police also seized a bike, a mobile phone and Rs 20,000 drug money from the suspects, the SSP added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.