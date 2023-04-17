2 held with 45 stolen mobiles

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: The Tarn Taran police arrested two persons from the Amritsar bypass with 45 stolen mobile phones. ASI Dilbag Singh, who was heading the police party, said the suspects had been identified as Akashdeep Tejpal, alias Akash, of Tarn Taran and Gurpartap Singh, a resident of Kakka Kandiala village near Tarn Taran town. The ASI said the suspects used to sell stolen mobile phones in the Tarn Taran market after removing important parts from them. A case under Section 379 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. On Sunday, they were produced before a court, which sent him to two-day police remand. OC

Man held with illegal weapon

Amritsar: The CIA staff here has arrested Manideep Singh of the Jawahar Nagar area for allegedly possessing a country made pistol along with a magazine and two live rounds. He was arrested following a tip-off. A case was registered against the suspect. Further probe was on. TNS

Two arrested with heroin

Amritsar: The Chheharta police have arrested Surjit Singh and Gursharanjit Singh of the Basarke Bhaini area and recovered 50 grams and 10 grams of heroin, respectively, from their possession. They tried to flee after seeing the police party. However, the police arrested them. They threw a polythene bag containing suspicious material, which was later found to be contraband. Further probe was on.