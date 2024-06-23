2 held with illegal pistol

Amritsar, June 22
The Amritsar Rural Police arrested two persons and confiscated a pistol along with two live bullets from their possession here on Friday.
They were nabbed during the checking of vehicles near Fatehgarh Shukarchak village falling under the Kamboh police station here. According to the police, the accused identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Sonu, of Bhinder Patti village and Kanwaljeet Singh, alias Gopi, of Rampur village were travelling in a car (PB-08-DR-9599) when they were intercepted.
During checking, the police seized a .30 bore calibre pistol and two bullets from them. They could not give a satisfactory reply to police queries and therefore they were arrested and a case under the Arms Act was registered against them. Further probe was on, the police added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’
PG exam scheduled for today deferred as ‘precautionary step’
Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA
Ex-ISRO chief to head committee | To file report within 2 mo...
Afghanistan shock Australia by 21 runs in Super 8s match of T20 World Cup
Using the slower balls smartly on a difficult batting wicket...
JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of party worker
He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a p...
ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio
The third and final test in the series of Landing Experiment...