2 held with illegal pistol

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 22

The Amritsar Rural Police arrested two persons and confiscated a pistol along with two live bullets from their possession here on Friday.

They were nabbed during the checking of vehicles near Fatehgarh Shukarchak village falling under the Kamboh police station here. According to the police, the accused identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Sonu, of Bhinder Patti village and Kanwaljeet Singh, alias Gopi, of Rampur village were travelling in a car (PB-08-DR-9599) when they were intercepted.

During checking, the police seized a .30 bore calibre pistol and two bullets from them. They could not give a satisfactory reply to police queries and therefore they were arrested and a case under the Arms Act was registered against them. Further probe was on, the police added.

