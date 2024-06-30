2 held with sharp weapon

Amritsar, June 29
The Amritsar (Rural) police have nabbed two miscreants and recovered a sharp weapon from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Sahil Masih and Sagar, both residents of Lakhowal village in Ajnala. According to the police, both the suspects were drug addicts.
With their arrest, the police claimed to have cracked around seven snatching incidents in the Rajasansi and Jhander area.
Karan Sharma, DSP, said the duo had looted Rs 7,000 from Prem Bhat of Bal Kalan village on point of sharp weapon when he was returning home on Wednesday night.
In another incident, they looted Rs 20,000 from a local resident in the Kamboh police station area a few days ago. Both the suspects confessed that they had looted Rs 20,000 from a gas agency delivery man in the Jhander police station area, the DSP said.
“The two have confessed that they have committed seven snatchings so far,” the DSP said, while adding that they were hooked to drugs. He said the police hoped to make some drug recovery during further course of investigation. He said the duo also admitted that they had a pistol which would be recovered from them soon.
