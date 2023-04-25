 2 illegal constructions demolished : The Tribune India

2 illegal constructions demolished

2 illegal constructions demolished

An illegally constructed shed demolished on the Lawrence Road in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: Sunil kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 24

The Municipal Town Planning wing of the MC demolished an illegally constructed shed on the Lawrence Road here on Monday.

As per the orders of Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, a team of the MTP wing led by Building Inspectors Angad Singh and Manish Kumar along with demolition staff took action under the supervision of Municipal Town Planner Vijay Kumar,.

According to information, a wine shop was being constructed by the owner in front of Nehru Shopping Complex on Lawrence Road. The team found that the builder had violated the building bylaws, so it demolished the illegal shed.

Similarly, an under-construction commercial building at a house in Basant Avenue area was demolished by the MTP wing of the MC with the help of a ditch machine.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said more illegal constructions would be demolished by the MC in the next few days. They have identified more such buildings in various areas of the city.

