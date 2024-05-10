2 Independents, Congress’s Zira file papers from Khadoor Sahib

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 9

Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira and his wife Manmeet Kaur along with Independent candidates Harjinder Singh and Ajit Singh filed their nomination papers for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. The papers were filed in the office of Sandeep Kumar, Returning Officer-cum- Deputy Commissioner, Tarn Taran. The tally of candidates for the constituency has reached five so far. Returning Officer Sandeep Kumar said the last date for filing of nomination papers is May 14. The RO said that the scrutiny of papers would be done on May 15 and the date for withdrawal of papers is May 17.

He said that polling has been scheduled for June 1 and the process will be completed on June 6 after the counting of votes takes place on June 4.

The candidates of AAP, SAD, BJP and others have not filed their papers yet.

There are reports that Amritpal Singh of ‘Waris Punjab De’ is also expected to file his nomination papers from the constituency.

