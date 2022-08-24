2 Indians released from Pak jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 23

After spending 29 years in Pakistani jail, Kuldeep Kumar is happy to return to his native country. He belongs to Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat. He along with another prisoner and Jammu resident Shambhu crossed over to India through the Attari-Wagah joint check post on Monday. Shambhu returned after 12 years of imprisonment.

They had a stay at Red Cross Bhavan in Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here from where they left for their native places on Tuesday after completing the formalities. Earlier, Kuldeep Kumar had told that he had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan and was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment. His family members told that he had come to Delhi for work, but went missing. They came to know about his arrest in 1995 and that he was lodged in Kot Lakhpat jail in Pakistan. They had been waiting for his release since then. He was 24 years old when he was nabbed in Pakistan. He said he had crossed over to Pakistan in 1991 and was arrested three years later.

Shambhu said he had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan through RS Pura sector. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but it took 12 years for his release and completing all the formalities. He said he was happy to return home.

Karnataka man reunited with family