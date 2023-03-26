2 jail inmates attempt suicide in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 25

Two inmates lodged in the Central Jail, Sri Goindwal Sahib, made an unsuccessful attempt to commit suicide with a self-made sharp-edged weapon here on Thursday.

The two inmates have been identified as Jatinder Singh Hanny of Duburji in Kapurthala distirct and Manpreet Singh Pita of Dhaul Kalan in Amritsar.

Jail Assistant Superintendent Kirpal Singh, in a complaint lodged with the Goindwal Sahib police, said the prisoners had procured some sharp-edged weapons to commit suicide but they failed. The prisoners have been booked under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code.