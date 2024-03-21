2 jail staffers booked for supplying drugs to inmates

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 20

The police have booked two security personnel deployed at the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail for allegedly supplying drugs and other prohibited material to inmates. The suspects, identified as senior constable Gursahib Singh and Punjab Home Guard Jawan Pooran Singh, have been booked under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prison Act by the Goindwal Sahib police station.

The police said the cases had been registered on the complaint of jail superintendent. The police said Gursahib Singh was deployed at the high security zone number 3 near tower number 17 in the jail and Pooran Singh was deployed at the jail tower. The jail staff recovered tobacco and electronic material used to cut wires installed in the jail. There seems to be no end to recovery of banned materials from within the precincts of the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail complex.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran