2 JCBs, tippers seized for illegal sand mining

Amritsar, September 15

Despite ban, there is no let up in illegal sand mining. The police recovered two JCBs (earth digging machines) and two tippers from Kot Mehtab village, located near the Beas, while in another case it confiscated a sand-laden Bolero pick-up truck.

No arrest made yet The police have registered two cases in this connection and launched further investigation. No arrest has been made so far, said the police.

Following a tip-off, a mining official along with a police team conducted a raid in Kot Mehtab village where illegal mining was underway. On seeing the raiding parties, the unidentified accused fled the spot.

Sub-Inspector Raghubir Singh said sand was being mined from agricultural land. He said the land was being demarcated to identify the owner and appropriate action would be taken against the suspects. He said a case under Section 21 (1) of the Mining Act was registered against them and further probe was on.

Similarly, in another raid, the police seized a Bolero pick-up truck laden with 200-cubic sand. The seizure was made after the Border Security Force authorities informed them about the vehicle near the Sundergarh Border Outpost in Sarangdev village. Two persons, identified as Jaspreet Singh of Chak Aul village and Gurjant Singh of Dabbar villages, fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

There was no registration number plate on the vehicle. On a complaint of Jagatpreet Singh, Junior Engineer-cum-Mining Inspector of river works in Amritsar, the police have registered a case under Section 21 of the Mining Act. Efforts were on to nab the suspects.