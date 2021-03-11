2 members of robbers’ gang held from Madhya Pradesh

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 29

Two of the seven-member robbers’ gang have been arrested by the district police from Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) with two revolvers and eight live cartridges.

The arrested gang members were identified as Sukhraj Singh, a resident of Jallewal, and Harmanpreet Singh, alias Dana, of Gharka village. Sukhraj Singh had been putting posts on social media challenging the district police to arrest him for the last few days. Three members of the gang had already been arrested by the police while two are still absconding. Senior Superintendent of Police Ranjit Singh Dhillon informed mediapersons here on Friday that the district police collected information that the two accused, Sukhraj Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, were hiding in Gwalior and teams of the district police were despatched to arrest them.

The SSP said three members of the gang had already been arrested by the district police. The SSP said two members of the gang — Gurpreet Singh Gopi of Chohla Sahib and Jagroop Singh Jupa of Jallewal — are still absconding. A case against the gang members had already been registered by Goindwal Sahib police.

Meanwhile, one more accused, who would demand ransom from innocent people, too was arrested, said the SSP. He has been identified as Gurlal Singh of Kadgill village near Tarn Taran on Thursday. One country-made pistol and cartridges were seized from his possession.

Ranjit Singh Dhillon said the accused had been living with his brother-in-law Baljinder Singh Billu at Kadgill village. He had threatened Gurmej Singh, who was a witness in a murder case in which Harmanpreet Singh Dana was accused of killing the victim at Gharka village near Chola Sahib over two years ago. He had demanded ransom from them too.