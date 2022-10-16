2 miscreants fire at house in Tarn Taran village, booked

Tarn Taran, October 15
Panic gripped Jhabal village on Friday early morning when two armed miscreants fired many gunshots at a woman’s house in the village.
The victim, identified as Sukhwinder Kaur, in her statement to the Jhabal police stated that three shot went through the main gate of the house and many other gunshots went in the air.
The victim said after the firing was stopped, she checked the CCTV cameras installed in the house and found that the miscreants had pistols in their hands and fired indiscriminately to terrorise residents. Residents who were going to gurdwaras took shelter in nearby safer places.
Sub-Inspector Balraj Singh visited the spot and collected information regarding the incident. The police officer said a case under Sections 336, 427 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered. — OC
Incident captured on CCTV cameras
