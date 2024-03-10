2 nabbed for running drug trade from across border

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 9

The district police has busted a module running a drug racket from across the border by a US resident Satnam Singh who is a native of Rajoke village in the border area. Two of the accused have been arrested with 780 grams of heroin on Thursday. SSP Ashwani Kapur informed newsmen here today that the arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Gurlal Singh and Lovedeep Singh, residents of Rajoke village.

The SSP said that on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, the BSF observed drone activity in Rajoke village area and on further interrogation, the peddlers Gurlal Singh and Lovedeep Singh were arrested and the heroin recovered based on their information. The SSP revealed that Gurlal and Lovedeep, during the interrogation, confessed their links with Satnam Singh who had been managing the heroin supply to them from across the Indo-Pak border through drones. The SSP said that Manpreet Singh, brother of Lovedeep, was arrested by Fazilka police a year back in the recovery of 37 kg heroin. He is in jail at present. Besides the heroin, Gurlal and Lovedeep were arrested with a motorcycle and two mobiles.

