2 nabbed with 500-gm heroin in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, August 8
Cops at the Sarai Amanat Khan police station arrested two drug smugglers with 500-gm heroin from Naushehra Dhala village on Monday.
The drug smugglers have been identified as Gurlal Singh Lali of Padhri Kalan (Lopoke) and Jagtar Singh Kaku of Dhanoe Kalan (Gharinda).
A police patrolling party, led by sub- inspector Narinder Singh, stopped the suspects riding bike. During search 500 gm of heroin was found from their possession.
The estimated cost of the seized heroin is worth around Rs 2.5 crore, the police said. A case under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances ActAct, has been registered.
