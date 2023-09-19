2 new CIA staff police stations come up, to help check crime

Amritsar, September 18

In order to nail criminal elements and investigate heinous crimes threadbare, the city police have established two new CIA staff police stations.

These new CIA offices with new in-charges were opened in Vallah and Guru Ki Wadali areas, which were being headed by an inspector-rank official. Earlier, a CIA staff office was working near Division C police station here.

These CIA offices would be supervised by ACP-rank officials who would report or work under ADCP Abhimanyu Rana.

Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh had earlier divided the city into three zones supervised by three ADCP-rank officials. He said setting up of new CIA staff would help in proper investigation of heinous crimes and sensitive incidents in three zones. Earlier, the workload was on the single CIA staff office.

While CIA staff (zone I) is headed by Inspector Amandeep Singh, CIA staff (zone II) at Vallah is headed by Inspector Binderjit Singh. CIA staff (zone III) at Guru Ki Wadali is led by Inspector Dilbagh Singh. The manpower in these CIA staff offices would also be strengthened in the coming days.

A senior police official said cops with expertise in computer, cyber security and interrogation of criminals would be deputed in these offices. Every CIA staff office would have a strength of around 30-40 cops. — TNS

2 held with country-made weapon

CIA staff (II) have arrested two persons and recovered a country-made weapon from their possession. ACP Gurinderbir Singh Sidhu and CIA in-charge Binderjit said both were identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Laddu, of Sultanwind and VIkramjit Singh of Chabba area. The police also recovered four live bullets and a motorcycle from their possession. A case under provisions of the Arms Act was registered against them. Sidhu said as per a preliminary probe, they were involved in firing in Sultanwind area on August 16. They were brought on police remand for further investigations.