2 Pak nationals repatriated

Amritsar, October 30
Taking humane approach, the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier today handed over two Pakistan nationals to the Pakistani Rangers after they had entered the Indian territory in an unauthorised manner.
BSF officials said that after questioning it was found that they had crossed the international border inadvertently in the area falling under Rajatal village that comes under Amritsar sector.
Nothing objectionable except their personal belongings, identity cards and Pakistani currency amounting to Rs 9,790 was found from their possession. At around 7.20 pm, the BSF had approached the Pakistani Rangers and handed the apprehended Pakistan nationals to them on humanitarian grounds.
