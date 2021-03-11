2 posing as I-T officials held, booked for fraud

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 31

The Amritsar rural police have arrested two persons for allegedly attempting to defraud a shopkeeper by posing as Income Tax officials. They were held after the shopkeeper got suspicious of them.

They were identified as Kuldeep Singh of Budha Theh and Ravinder Singh of Dole Nangal village. They were handed over to the police following which the fake identity cards of Income Tax Department were recovered from them.

A case under Sections 429, 420, 468, 471, 511 and 34 of the IPC was registered against them and further investigation was underway.

Surinder Singh, a resident of Chhapianwali village, told the police that he runs a readymade garment shop at Baba Bakala Sahib in the name of Dhariwal Fashion Corner. He said around 3.30pm on Monday, the two persons came and introduced themselves as Income Tax officials and demanded to show their I-T returns. He said as they got suspicious after some questioning, they got panicked and tried to flee. However, they were held and handed over to the police.

ASI Charan Singh, investigating officer in the case, said both were arrested and produced in a court. They were brought on police remand for interrogation. The police also impounded the bike they were travelling.