2 rival groups clash over old enmity in Majitha subdivision; shots fired

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 16

Panic gripped Nagkalan village falling under Majitha subdivision when two groups indulged in firing and stone pelting over an old enmity here on Saturday night.

Six vehicles damaged during spat Though no casualty was reported in the incident, a large number of police personnel from Majitha and other police stations were summoned to control the situation. However, the perpetrators fled the spot. Around six vehicles, including two-wheelers, were damaged during the spat. The police started a probe and analysed CCTV cameras in the area to find clues about those involved in the incident.

Manmohan Singh, DSP, Majitha, said the police had got information that two groups threw bricks and stones at each other, besides indulging in firing causing panic among residents of the area. He said immediately a heavy police force was deputed at the spot. On seeing the police force, the accused escaped. Panicked shop owners closed their shops.

He said the entire area was surrounded by the police force and brought the situation under control. He said the police found around six damaged vehicles and were trying to identify those injured in the incident. He said appropriate action would be taken and the accused would be arrested soon.