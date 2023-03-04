2 ‘robbers’ arrested

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Jhander police arrested two alleged robbers (Suraj Masih and Arjan Singh), while their third accomplice Sahil of Abusaid village was yet to be arrested. ASI Nagwinder Singh said a police party was patrolling near Hardoputli village, when they got a tip-off that three motorcycle-borne robbers were roaming in the area and were planning to loot someone. He said they signaled a bike to stop and on seeing the police, the miscreants tried to flee the spot. However, they were nabbed by the police, but Sahil managed to escape. A case was registered against them. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation. TNS

Heroin seized, two nabbed

Amritsar: The Sultanwind police have arrested two persons and recovered 60-gm heroin from their possession. They were identified as Ravi Singh of Bhai Manjh Road and Jagmohan Singh, alias Mithu, of Gilwali village. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them and further investigation was under progress to identify their backward and forward links, said the police. Meanwhile, the Amritsar rural police have nabbed Rajinder Singh, Amandeep Singh of Devidaspura village and Karanjit Singh of Kandiala village in Tarn Taran. The police confiscated 5-gm heroin and an electronic scale from Rajinder and Amandeep, while 26-gm heroin was seized from Karnjit Singh. TNS

Police arrest phone snatcher

Amritsar: The Ranjit Avevue police arrested a snatcher identified as Kavish Mehta of Gate Hakima. He was escaping after snatching a phone from a local resident, Vishal. He along with his fried Ghaniya Sharma was going from Block A of Ranjit Avenue to Haveli restaurant on foot when the incident took place. He was nabbed by the police during investigation. A case has been registered. TNS

Student ends life in hostel

Amritsar: An engineering college student, Vivek (22), allegedly ended his life in his hostel room here on Friday. The incident led to panic in the college located near Manawala here. Chatiwind police station SHO Amolak Singh confirmed the incident and said the police have informed his family in Bihar. The police have initiated inquest proceedings in this connection, while further probe was on. Vivek was a student of BCom (Semester IV). He said the police did not find any suicide note from the room. TNS

22 phones seized in Goindwal jail

Tarn Taran: Authorities of Sri Goindwal Sahib Central Jail seized 22 mobile phones, seven SIMs, four data cables, 12 chargers and 95 bundles of biris from different barracks of the jail in the last two days. The Goindwal Sahib police on the complaints of Assistant Superintendents of Jail Manjit Singh and Karnail Singh had registered three cases under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act. One case had been registered against inmate Sukhwinder Singh of Gandiwind.