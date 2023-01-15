2 shopkeepers held with kite string spools

Tarn Taran, January 14
The police arrested two shopkeepers with 14 spools of synthetic kite string from two different places here on Friday.
The Patti city police informed here on Saturday that a team led by ASI Salwinder Singh arrested one shopkeeper, identified as Vajinder Singh, a resident of Ward No.12 of Patti town. Meanwhile, the Khalra police, led by ASI Bikram Singh, arrested one Pargat Singh, a resident of Marimegha village, with three rolls of the banned Chinese string.
The police said the sale of the Chinese synthetic string had been banned as it was dangerous for humans and animals. The accused had been booked under Sections 188 and 336, IPC, Sections 39 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1971, and Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, by respective police stations.
The accused was released on bail by the police.
