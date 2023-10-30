2 shot dead in Jandiala Guru; hunt on to nab 4

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 29

Two persons including a youth, Amritpal Singh alias Sajan and his uncle Kulwant Singh, were shot dead by four armed assailants in Jandiala Guru area here today.

The incident occurred near Patwarkhana at Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk in Sheikhupura Mohalla in Jandiala Guru area here.

A gang rivalry is stated to be the reason behind the incident. Sajan had around seven criminal cases including those under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against him, police sources said.

Gurpartap Singh Sahota, Superintendent of Police, said the police have booked notorious gangster Happy Jatt by name while the four assailants have been identified and raids were on to nab them.

According to information, Sajan along with Kulwant Singh was on foot when four armed persons on two motorcycles intercepted and sprayed bullets at them. Both were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

Police officials immediately rushed to the spot and started a probe. Sahota said the incident was an outcome of gang rivalry. Further investigations were in progress.

Happy Jatt had around 14 criminal cases involving murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against him. He was also allegedly involved in cross-border smuggling.

#Shaheed Udham Singh