2 sisters who fought with snatchers honoured in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran, October 21

Manjit Kaur, a resident of Bagrian (Tarn Taran), and her widow sister Baljit Kaur (in her absence), a resident of Ludhiana, were honoured by the Kalpana Chawla Pragtisheel Society, Tarn Taran, for their bravery while fighting with robbers four days (on October 18) near Mallhia village on the Tarn Taran-Jandiala Guru road.

Baljit Kaur, who received serious injuries during the fight, was still in the ICU at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, and battling for life. Manjit Kaur and her sister Baljit Kaur were going to Tarn Taran on Wednesday on a moped when two robbers, who were also on the moped, snatched the purse from Manjit Kaur. The purse contained Rs 20,000, a costly mobile phone and other documents.

The robbers were given a chase by the two sisters while they were running away. After a chase of a few metres, the sisters managed to get hold of the robbers and with the help of nearby residents the robbers were encircled by the residents. A police party reached the spot and the robbers were handed over to them.

Both the sisters who received injuries in the melee were admitted to the local Civil Hospital from where Baljit Kaur was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, where she was still in the ICU due to her critical condition. Manjit Kaur was discharged after first aid.

A team of members of the Kalpana Chawla Pragtisheel Society led by Parwinder Singh went to Bagrian village and honoured both the sisters with a siropa, shield and cash. They also condemned the administration for not visiting the sisters to enquire about their condition.

Parwinder Singh contacted DC Sandeep Kumar and sought financial help for the treatment of Baljit Kaur. She had come to see her sister when the incident occurred. DC Sandeep Kumar and SDM Rajnish Arora could be contacted despite repeated attempts. None of the administration or government representative has come to appreciate the bravery of the two sisters as yet, rue members of the society.

