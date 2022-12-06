 2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar : The Tribune India

2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar

Produced in court; brought on remand

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 5

Following month-long investigation, the police have nabbed two alleged cross-border smugglers and recovered drug money worth Rs 51 lakh and two luxury cars from their possession.

They have been identified as Bhagwan Singh, alias Bhaga, of Urban Estate near Kale village turn in Chheharta and Harpreet Singh, alias Pittu, of NRI Colony on Loharaka Road here. Both the accused originally hail from the Sarai Amanat Khan area near the International Border in Tarn Taran.

They were produced in a court on Monday and brought on police remand for further interrogation. They were a part of the racket of which the police had arrested three drug peddlers on October 25. They have been evading arrest since then. The CIA wing of the city police had nabbed Varinder Singh, Manpreet Singh and Davinder Singh, all residents of Sarai Amanat Khan village. They were living in a rented accommodation in Chheharta. The police had confiscated 30-gm heroin and a drone. The police had also seized two mobile phones and a car in which they were travelling. Initial probe had revealed that they had procured a drone for cross-border smuggling of narcotics.

During their interrogation, the name of Bhaga cropped up. However, when the police raided his residence in Amritsar and Tarn Taran, he had already fled the spot. Bhaga had several criminal cases registered against him.

A police official said the duo was produced in a court and brought on four-day police remand. He said their cross-border links were being ascertained. “During preliminary interrogation, the police seized Rs 51.3-lakh drug proceeds and two cars from their possession,” he said.

