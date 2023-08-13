2 snatchers held, accomplice escapes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 12

Two snatchers were caught while their accomplice managed to slip away from Bhakha Tara Singh village in Ajnala here yesterday. The suspects had snatched a mobile phone from Navjinder Singh after attacking him with a sharp weapon.

Those arrested were identified as Amritpal Singh and Sunny Singh. Their accomplice was identified as Akash. All suspects are residents of Bohlian village in Ajnala.

Darshan Singh, victim’s father, told the police that he and his brother Sukhdev Singh had gone to bazaar in the village for some work. He said around 6.30 pm, his son Navjinder Singh came on a bike to the market to buy some household item. Darshan said he saw three bike- borne persons behind his son’s bike. He said the person sitting pillion on the bike attacked his son with sickle and he fell to the ground and got injured. The suspects took out Navjinder’s mobile phone from his pocket and fled from the spot.

However, suspects’ bike slipped and two of them were caught by passersby while their accomplice fled from the spot. The duo were handed over to the police.The police booked the three suspects. Raids were on to nab Akash.

