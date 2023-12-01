2 snatchers held with toy pistol, stolen bike

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 30

The Civil lines police have arrested two snatchers identified as Sukha Masih, a resident of Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur district, and Gurparkash Singh, a resident of Kotla Gujjar village in Amritsar (Rural) here.

The police recovered a toy pistol and a stolen bike from their possession. Khushbu Sharma, SHO, Civil Lines police station, said during checking of vehicles, a police party intercepted two bike-borne persons near Lamasdon Club here. During search, the police recovered a toy pistol from the suspects. The police also found that the motorcycle they were riding was stolen. The suspects used the stolen bike to snatch valuables from people.

Masih had two criminal cases registered against him while Gurparkash had one case against him. They were brought on police remand for further investigation.

