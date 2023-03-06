2 snatching cases rock holy city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 5

Three motorcycle-borne armed persons robbed a man of his bike and mobile phone near Shamnagar village here.

Gurtajbir Singh of Majitha told the police that around 2.30 pm on Saturday, he was stopped by three bike-borne persons, who forcibly took his bike and mobile phone.

“I was near a petrol pump in Shamnagar village and sensing trouble, I tried to speed away, but they took out a pistol and threatened to shoot me,” he told the police.

Following his complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against unidentified robbers.

Investigating officer ASI Kulwant Singh said CCTV cameras in the area were being analysed to identify and nab the suspects.

Meanwhile, in another instance, two unidentified persons snatched a gold chain from a woman at gunpoint. Rajbir Kaur, the victim, told the police that she had gone to a market from Fatehgarh Churian bypass on her scooter. She said two persons came on a bike and pointed a pistol at her. They snatched her gold chain and fled the spot.

The police have registered a case under Section 379-B and 34 of the IPC. The police are analysing CCTV cameras to find clues about the accused.