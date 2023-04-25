2 thieves nabbed, 20 stolen bikes, scooters recovered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 24

The city police have nabbed two vehicle lifters in the past five days and recovered as many as 20 bikes and scooters from their possession.

They were identified as Baljit Singh of Dhattal village falling under Gharinda police station, and Vicky, alias Sony, of Boparai Baaz Singh village falling under the Lopoke police station in Amritsar rural police district here.

Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, told that on April 19 the Chheharta police had arrested Baljit Singh from the Guru Ki Wadali area with a bike which was without number plate. It was later found stolen one. Later, during interrogation the police managed to recover four scooters and eight bikes on his disclosure.

His interrogation led to the arrest of his accomplice Vicky who was arrested by the police two days later (on April 21). During his arrest, the police recovered a stolen scooter from his possession. He was also produced in the court and brought on police remand. His questioning led the recovery of seven more bikes from his occupation.

Gurvinder Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station, said the accused had stolen these vehicles from different parts of the city, including Kot Khalsa, Chheharta, Ghanupur Kale and bus stand. About modus operandi, he said they did not sell these stolen vehicles but ‘mortgage’ them for some cash.

“Investigations revealed that the accused did not used to sell these stolen vehicles. In fact, they used to ‘mortgage’ these to different persons and borrow money to the tune of several thousand from them on pretext of ailment of their family members,” he said.

The duo had several cases of vehicle lifting and under the NDPS Act registered against them. Further probe was on, he added and more recoveries are likely to be made.