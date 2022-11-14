2 traders attacked during robbery bid in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 13

Two days after armed persons snatched an SUV from Tata motors agency employee on pretext of test driving, three persons tried to loot a construction material trader and his brother in the Jandiala area.

The victims, identified as Pankaj Jain and Naveen Jain, residents of Jandiala Guru, suffered injuries after being attacked with sharp injuries. After the victims fired aerial shots from their licensed weapon, the unscrupulous elements ran away.

Pankaj Jain told the police that they had a shop of sand and gravel on the Gehri Mandi road in Jandiala Guru. He said at around 8 pm, he along with his brother was present at the shop when three bike-borne persons came there. They had covered their faces and were armed with sharp weapons and one of them was having a pistol-like weapon.

He said they threatened them and asked to hand over the cash from their cash box. He said before they could understand, the accused attacked them with sharp weapons. He said he also took out his licenced weapon and fired gunshot into the air in self-defence. He said the accused got afraid and fled away from the scene.

The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 511 of the IPC against unknown persons and investigations were under progress to identify the suspects.