2 unidentified bodies found in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 23

Two unidentified bodies were found from different places on Thursday. One body was found by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Tarn Taran, while the second was found by the Chabal police.

ASI Jaswant Singh, in charge, GRP, Tarn Taran, said the body of a 25-year-old man was found in bushes in front of the Tarn Taran railway station in Muradpur locality.

ASI Jaswant Singh said the body had been kept at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for identification. He said there were no injury marks on the body.

SHO Chabal Rajinder Singh said the police found an unidentified body from bridge of the Upper Bari Doab Canal at Jagatpur village. The body has been kept in mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Tarn Tarn, for identification.

#Tarn Taran