2 vehicle lifters assault policeman, flee

Amritsar, June 29

Two vehicle lifters kidnapped and assaulted a cop and sped away in a car in which a police party had gone to Kot Mehtab Singh village near Beas river yesterday for recovery of bikes.

The duo, identified as Satnam Singh of Bhorsi Rajputa village and Mandeep Singh of Brahmna village in Khalchian, were arrested by officials of the Division C police station with a stolen motorcycle on Wednesday.

Kundan Lal, head constable, who accompanied the police team, said during preliminary investigation the suspects disclosed that they had hidden stolen bikes for further sale in Kot Mehtab Singh village near the Beas river.

He said a police party headed by ASI Satnam Singh, along with ASI Harjit Singh and two vehicle lifters, went to the village for recovery of bikes in Satnam’s car. He said Satnam was driving the car while Harjit was sitting beside him and he along with the two thieves was in the back seat of the vehicle. The two suspects were handcuffed while they were travelling to Beas.

He said on reaching there Satnam Singh and Harjit Singh alighted from the car and went to oversee the spot where the suspects had hidden bikes. He said the ASI left the keys in the car.

The head constable said taking advantage of this, one of the suspects jumped into the driver seat, started the car and sped away while he was in the back seat. He said the suspects thrashed him with handcuffs due to which he received head injuries. He said they threw him out of car near Pheruman village and sped away.

ASI Nirmal Singh, investigating officer (IO), said a case of attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery and assaulting cop was registered against the two vehicle lifters. He said a manhunt had been launched to nab them.

