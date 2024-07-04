2 vehicle lifters who escaped police custody arrested in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 3

The Division C police have arrested two vehicle lifters who had assaulted and kidnapped a cop. A police team had gone to Beas area for recovery of vehicles following disclosure of the accused.

Mandeep Singh, alias Monu, of Bhorsi Brahmna village and Satnam Singh of Bhorsi Rajputa village had fled with the car of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) after throwing him out of the car.

Neeraj Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Division C police station, said the duo was arrested by the police on June 28 with a stolen motorcycle. During preliminary investigations, they disclosed that they had to hidden stolen bikes for further sale at Kot Mehtab village near the Beas river.

A police team headed by ASI Satnam Singh along with ASI Harjit Singh and head constable Kundan Lal and two vehicle lifters went to the village for recovery in ASI Satnam Singh’s car. He said two ASIs were sitting on the front while he along with two thieves was sitting on the back seat. The two were handcuffed while travelling to Beas.

He said on reaching there, ASI Satnam Singh and ASI Harjit Singh alighted from the car and went to see the spot where the accused had hidden the bikes. He said the ASI left the key in the car.

He said taking advantage of this, one of the suspects jumped on the driver seat and sped away while kidnapping Kundan Lal along. He said the accused hit him on the head with handcuffs leaving him injured. They threw him out of the car near Pheruman village and sped away.

Neeraj said the accused were hiding in the Sheikhupura Mohalla in Jandiala Guru. The police also recovered the car which they had abandoned there and which was later recovered by Jandiala Guru police. During investigation, it was found that the accused had snatched Rs 3,500 from a man in Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran also.

