2 weeks on, no breakthrough in petrol pump owner murder case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 24

Even after a lapse of around two weeks, the city police are still clueless about the killers who shot dead a petrol pump owner outside his residence in Holy City colony located on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road here.

We have been working on different theories, but until the suspects are identified and arrested, we cannot say anything about what was their motive behind the killing. Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, DCP (Investigations)

The victim identified as Mohan Singh (83), had returned home and was coming out of his car when Innova-borne persons gunned him down. He owned two petrol pumps — one on Fatehgarh Churian Road and the other on Airport Road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said there was still no clue about the perpetrators and the motive behind the killing. “The police have been working on different theories, but until the suspects were identified and arrested, we cannot say anything about what was their motive behind the killing,” he said.

Initially, the police suspect personal enmity behind the incident as the accused did not take away the cash to the tune of Rs 7 lakh which was in his car. This shows that they had come to kill him.

The police got the CCTV footage of the incident, but till now, they have found no clues about the perpetrators.

Concerned over the safety and security of the people, residents of the colony have been holding demonstrations against the colonizers who failed to make adequate security arrangements in the colony.

On Monday, they met the Deputy Commissioner in this connection seeking his intervention. They also wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urging him to take appropriate action against the colonisers.

The residents of the colony, headed by chief patron, former joint deputy director intelligence bureau (retd) HS Ghumman, former vice-chancellor Dr MPS Ishar and others, alleged that when people decided to hire private security own their own, the colonizers warned them of dire consequences. They said they had given a written complaint to the Police Commissioner and the DCP (Law and Order) in this regard. However, no action was taken by the police, they alleged. They said people were facing the consequences of inadequate security arrangements.

