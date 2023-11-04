2 women hurt in firing at Pandori Ran Singh village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 3

Two women were injured when a group of armed assailants opened fire at Pandori Ran Singh village on Thursday over a minor altercation between two residents of the village.

The injured women have been admitted to the local Civil Hospital where their condition has been described as stable by doctors. The Chabal police have nominated 13 persons as suspects in the incident out of which six have been identified.

Inspector Rajinder Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Chabal police station, said there was an altercation between Surinderpal Singh and Gurbinder Singh Nikka of the same village over car parking by the latter in a street on Thursday. In a fit of rage, Gurbinder along with his brother Jatinder Singh Mota and Beer Singh armed with weapons went to the house of Surinderpal. He called Surinderpal names and trespassed his house. Gurbinder and his accomplice opened fire at Surinderpal’s house. Surinderpal’s sister-in-law (brother’s wife) Kanwaljit Kaur and Rano, their domestic servant, were injured in the firing.

The SHO said six of the 13 suspects nominated in the case had been identified as Gurbinder Singh Nikka, Jatinder Singh Mota, Beer Singh, Harjit Singh, Harjinder Singh and Kuldeep Singh. The SHO said all the suspects were absconding and the police was conducting raids to nab them.

#Tarn Taran