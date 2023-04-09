2 youths killed in road accident in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 8

Two youths were killed and two others seriously injured in a road accident that took place between two motorcycles on National Highway No.354 (Chabal-Khemkaran road) near Chhichhrewal village here on Friday late evening. The two motorcycles had a head-on collision.

Both the victims were driving the motorcycles while those riding pillion received serious injuries. The deceased were identified as Pardeep Singh (24), a resident of Gaunsabad along Ram Tirath Road (Amritsar), and Kuldeep Singh (25), a resident of Fatehpur (Valtoha). The injured were identified as Gurpreet Gopi of Mahal, who was sitting behind Pardeep Singh, and Harjit Singh of Fatehpur (Valtoha), who was sitting behind Kuldeep Singh.

ASI Bhupinder Singh, posted with the Chabal police station, reached the accident site soon after the receiving the information of the accident. He said Pardeep Singh was going to the Sursingh village side and Kuldeep Singh was going to the opposite site. When they reached Chhichhrewal village, some stray animals appeared on the site. The motorcyclists tried to escape, but lost control of their motorcycles.

Kuldeep Singh was killed on the spot while Pardeep Singh succumbed to his injures on way to hospital in Amritsar. The postmortem of the bodies was conducted at the local Civil Hospital. The ASI said the condition of the injured, admitted in Amritsar hospitals, was stable. Both the deceased were unmarried. A report under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered.