2 yrs on, offline PAU kisan mela in Amritsar's Nag Kalan village on Sept 2

Amritsar, August 29

A kisan mela would be organised by Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Nag Kalan village near here on September 2.

The event aims at providing information on technical knowhow, improved seed varieties and farming practices.

However, during the last two years, the mela was being organised virtually due to the Covid pandemic. The KVK officials stated that experts from PAU would address the queries of farmers in a special question-answer session during the event.

District Extension Officer Dr Narinderpal Singh said stalls would be set up by different progressive farmers, self-help groups, university departments and private entrepreneurs where machinery and products associated with agriculture would be displayed.

He said preparations for the event were being made and the demonstration plots of the KVK would be a special attraction for the farmers as practical results of different ongoing field trials would be on display.

