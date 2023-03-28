20 booked on charge of murder bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

The Ajnala police have booked around 20 persons on the charge of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act after they allegedly thrashed a man in Ugar Aulakh village here on Saturday.

Those booked included Laadi, his father Tarsem Singh, Manga, Gurbinder Singh, Ravinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Sarabjit Singh and Sukhdev Singh, all residents of Ugar Aulakh village, besides 15 unidentified persons.

The Ajnala police have registered a case under Sections 307, 452, 506, 148 and 149 of IPC and section 25/27-54-59 of Arms act against them.

The complainant, Lovely Kumar (30), told the police that on Saturday he along with his uncle Surinder Kumar was sitting in his flour mill while the main gate of the house was open. He said Laadi, who was armed with a .12 bore rifle, along with Tarsem Singh, Gurbinder Singh, Ravinder (carrying a .12 rifle), Ranjit Singh (revolver), Sarabjit, Sukhdev Singh along with unidentified persons barged into the house and challenged him. Sukhdev asked his companions to catch him and teach him a lesson for asking for building a dispensary on their land.

He said he rushed into his uncle’s house and climbed the stairs and went to the roof. He said the accused chased him and Ranjit Singh fired at him from his revolver. He said he narrowly escaped. The accused caught him and thrashed him and dragged him down. When residents living in nearby houses gathered, the accused fled the spot.

ASI Balwinder Singh said raids were on to arrest the accused who fled the spot after the incident. The victim was hospitalised and is under treatment.