20 teachers from Amritsar district to get state-level award on Teacher’s Day

Amritsar, August 21

After change in policy this year, Education Minister Harjot Bains had said that along with teachers, education providers, inclusive education volunteers and special inclusive teachers would be given a chance to apply for state-level awards given by the Punjab Government on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

Seventeen teachers from secondary and three from elementary schools have found their names in the state award probable list from the district. They have given brief online presentation to the state selection committee, which would now take a final call. Sushil Kumar Tuli, DEO

While eliminating the option of self-nomination, another change in policy cited that the teachers from secondary and elementary schools would be nominated by fellow teachers and school heads.

The inclusive educators were regularised a few days ago in state and these teachers were now given a chance to be nominated for state award.

From Amritsar, 20 teachers have been selected by the district selection committee. They have also given online presentation to the state committee for shortlisting final nominations.

DEO Sushil Kumar Tuli said 17 teachers from secondary and three from elementary schools had found their names in state award probable list from the district.

“According to regulations, these teachers gave brief online presentation to the state selection committee, which would now take a final call,” said Tuli.

“In the past, non regular special educators were not included in the state award list,” he said.

“Since the past two years, self-nomination of teachers for the state awards has been eliminated and process has been democratised,” he said. He added that in addition to the state awards, there were five special awards reserved for teachers in the category of inclusive education.

Providing a special opportunity to these teachers during this session, the Education Minister had ordered to open online portal to apply with regards to their achievements and other formal proceedings till August 18.

