 20-year-old ends life, 3 booked : The Tribune India

20-year-old ends life, 3 booked

Trio threatened to kill Arashdeep and abduct his sister: Victim’s kin

20-year-old ends life, 3 booked

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 11

A 20-year-old man allegedly died by suicide. He allegedly hanged himself in his house at Shingarpur village here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Arashdeep Singh. His kin found the body hanging from a girder of his room on Thursday and informed the police about the incident.

The deceased’s mother, Balwidner Kaur, in her police complaint claimed that three persons — Gurmeet Singh and Pardhan Singh, both of the Shingarpur village, and Gurbir Singh Gora of Lalpur village — had threatened to kill Arashdeep and abduct his sister. They also told Arashdeep that his brother was in the jail due to their actions. The trio had met the deceased when the latter was going to the market, Kaur mentioned in the complaint. She added that her son was so terrorised following the threats that he went into depression. When he did’t wake up in the morning, the family, along with the neighbours, entered into his room by breaking the door and found his body, Kaur said.

A case against the trio has been registered under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC at Sarhali police station. Investigation officer ASI Dilbag Singh said the three persons were absconding.

#tarn taran

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Dera follower killing: Delhi Police arrest 3 shooters from Patiala, deceased Pradeep cremated in Faridkot

2
Punjab

Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'

3
Nation

'Disagree' with Sonia Gandhi, says Congress on Rajiv Gandhi killers' release

4
Diaspora

Jasmeet Bains becomes first Indian-origin Sikh woman to be elected to California Assembly

5
Punjab

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

6
Nation

Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

7
Entertainment

Kkusum-fame TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passes away while working out in gym

8
Trending

Watch 'videshi bahu' plant onions on farm with 'desi saasu maa'; Internet gushes over German woman adapting to Indian culture

9
Trending

Watch show-stealer elderly woman perform bhangra on 'Dhol jageero da', 'Tera yaar bolda'

10
Nation

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Single-phase polling begins for 68 assembly seats in the hill state

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state

BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key contenders f...

Brisk voting despite cold, netas seek blessings of local deities

Brisk voting despite cold, netas seek blessings of local deities

CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’

CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’

The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...

Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts

Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts

The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius


Cities

View All

Suri murder: Police likely to take action against ‘negligent’ cops

Sudhir Suri murder: Police likely to take action against ‘negligent’ cops

2-kg heroin worth Rs 10 cr seized

No end to illegal sand mining, 1 nabbed

Battle of Saragarhi example of unparalleled zeal, courage: Nijjar

After surge, now dip in demand for Afghan dry fruits

Admn’s apathy at rock bottom, Nek Chand museum a dream

Chandigarh Admn’s apathy at rock bottom, Nek Chand museum a dream

Chandigarh mayoral poll results upheld by High Court

Chandigarh AQI level improves to 'moderate'

93 rounded up during search operations in Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar

JE suspended for failing to maintain cycle tracks in Chandigarh

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

Noida cops arrest 8 with over Rs 2 crore

SC refuses to ask Centre to respond to Dy CM's affidavit

Metro operations to be partially curtailed on Blue Line tomorrow

Trial runs for priority section to begin on main line in Dec

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional

Elderly man's blind murder case solved, 3 in police net

Drug peddler held with illegal arms

Dengue stings 2 more in dist, tally reaches 326

Jalandhar: I-T Department asks industrialist, investor to furnish details

3 held with drugs, arms in Ludhiana

3 held with drugs, arms in Ludhiana

Panel formed to look into alleged encroachments on green belts in Ludhiana

Use plastic waste to build roads, Ludhiana civic body told

Stubble burning: 1K farmers fined, blacklisted in Ludhiana

Ludhiana shop owner loses Rs 5 lakh in currency exchange fraud

MC to buy smog gun to tackle air pollution

MC to buy smog gun to tackle air pollution

3-storey shop gutted, no one hurt

Rajpura man ends life; ex-MLA, son booked

Stones thrown at varsity prof's house, probe on

Delhi Police nab 3 for Dera Sacha Sauda follower's killing in Punjab's Kotkapura