20-year-old ends life, 3 booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 11

A 20-year-old man allegedly died by suicide. He allegedly hanged himself in his house at Shingarpur village here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Arashdeep Singh. His kin found the body hanging from a girder of his room on Thursday and informed the police about the incident.

The deceased’s mother, Balwidner Kaur, in her police complaint claimed that three persons — Gurmeet Singh and Pardhan Singh, both of the Shingarpur village, and Gurbir Singh Gora of Lalpur village — had threatened to kill Arashdeep and abduct his sister. They also told Arashdeep that his brother was in the jail due to their actions. The trio had met the deceased when the latter was going to the market, Kaur mentioned in the complaint. She added that her son was so terrorised following the threats that he went into depression. When he did’t wake up in the morning, the family, along with the neighbours, entered into his room by breaking the door and found his body, Kaur said.

A case against the trio has been registered under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC at Sarhali police station. Investigation officer ASI Dilbag Singh said the three persons were absconding.

