200 tricycles meant for disabled gathering dust in the open area

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 1

Over 200 tricycles meant for distribution among disabled persons in the district have been lying in the open at Government School in Ranjit Avenue for the past few months as no care has been taken to protect these from sunlight and rain. With many spells of rain during the last few months, the iron parts of these tricycles have started rusting.

As the city witnessed rain on Wednesday and Friday, the tricycles got drenched again. A look at the bicycles reveals that apart from rusting, the seats, tyres and other parts too are showing signs of damage.

A local resident said, “These cycles have been lying here for the past few months. If these had been kept in a storeroom, these would not have been affected by showers and sunlight.” He said the government department responsible for taking care of these should be made responsible for the damage caused to them.

The tricycles and other such equipments are usually distributed to needy persons on Independence Day and Republic Day. Apart from these two days, the disabled applicants can also apply for a tricycle under the government scheme to the district administration.

Balkar Singh, another resident, said, “These rust-ridden tricycles would be distributed to disabled persons at the coming Independence Day. However as these beneficiaries would not be in a position to question the administration, they would accept whatever would be given to them.”