2023-batch trainee IAS officers visit Amritsar on winter study tour

Amritsar, January 9
Group two of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, who belong to the 2023 batch, was on a visit to Amritsar for the winter study tour (Bharat Darshan) today. They visited the municipal corporation office and interacted with the officials.
The office-bearers of Amritsar Smart City Limited (ASCL) gave presentations to the group on various projects such as Integrated Camera Control Centre (ICCC), water treatment plant, development of UBDC canal, multi-level-car parking, sports complex, Smart Road, RAAHI project and other projects of Amritsar Smart City Mission. All the trainee officers took a keen interest in the projects. Lata Chauhan SE, Prem Sharma, coordinator Amritsar Smart City Limited, Rajat Dhawan, JE Manmeet Singh and JE Jyoti Mahajan from ASCL gave presentations to the group.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy
There was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body
Bengaluru CEO was unhappy over court order permitting her husband to spend time with their son: Goa Police
Suchana Seth was caught in Karnataka's Chitradurga district ...
Body of 4-year-old boy killed by his mother brought to Bengaluru; child to be cremated later in the day
The victim's father, Venkat Raman, brings the body to an apa...
Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan government custody serving 78-year imprisonment sentence: United Nations
Saeed, 73, was designated as a global terrorist by the UN Se...
Uttar Pradesh shocker: Cop, others urinate in student’s mouth one by one, force him to lick their spit from slippers
A bullet fired upon the MCA student passed close to his earl...