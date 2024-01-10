2023-batch trainee IAS officers visit Amritsar on winter study tour

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 9

Group two of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, who belong to the 2023 batch, was on a visit to Amritsar for the winter study tour (Bharat Darshan) today. They visited the municipal corporation office and interacted with the officials.

The office-bearers of Amritsar Smart City Limited (ASCL) gave presentations to the group on various projects such as Integrated Camera Control Centre (ICCC), water treatment plant, development of UBDC canal, multi-level-car parking, sports complex, Smart Road, RAAHI project and other projects of Amritsar Smart City Mission. All the trainee officers took a keen interest in the projects. Lata Chauhan SE, Prem Sharma, coordinator Amritsar Smart City Limited, Rajat Dhawan, JE Manmeet Singh and JE Jyoti Mahajan from ASCL gave presentations to the group.

#Bharat