21 cigarette vendors, 6 smokers penalised

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 3

The Health Department has warned against violating the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and the ban on smoking in public places. The department on Wednesday initiated a drive here to create awareness about the ill-effects of tobacco use.

Health teams issued challans to 21 cigarette vendors after they were found violating various provisions of the COTPA. At the same time, the teams penalised six persons for violating the ban on smoking in public places.

District Nodal Officer for National Tobacco Control Programme Dr Jaganjot Kaur said selling tobacco to minors, selling loose cigarettes, setting up a tobacco shop within 100 yards periphery of educational institutions, selling packets which do not have proper pictorial warnings and messages are some of the violations of the government provisions.

District MEIO Amardeep Singh, who led the teams, said packets which did not carry warning signs as prescribed by the government were destroyed on the occasion. He said an inspection was conducted along the Kacheri road, Airport road, Rajasansi and nearby areas.

He said inspections would continue so as to impose the laws regarding sale and usage of tobacco and tobacco products with strictness.

